Friday, July 2Teen Variety Kickball
Teen Variety Kickball will be held at the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, on Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, July 3
Annual July Cruise-In
The Annual July Cruise-In will be held Saturday, July 3 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for more information, call 270-772-3158.nday, July 4
Thunder Over Lewisburg
Hinton’s 7th Annual Thunder Over Lewisburg will be held Sunday, July 4 at Lewisburg City Park.
Monday, July 5
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Friday, July 9
Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at the New Friendship Baptist Church Friday, July 9 from 12-6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Church Women United. Those donating blood at this drive will be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value.
Saturday, July 10
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held Saturday, July 10 on the Square in Russellville from 5-8 p.m.
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held at the Auburn public square Saturday, July 10. Two 4 The Road will be providing the music beginning at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Freedom & Family Celebration
The annual Freedom & Family Celebration will be held Sunday, July 11 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.
Monday, July 12
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
Thursday, July 15
Planning Commission meeting
Because of the passing of the Planning Commission Chairman, John Cates, the regularly scheduled meeting the first Thursday (July 1) changed to meet July 15th regular time and place — 6 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce meeting Room.
Monday, July 19
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
Monday, July 26
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today begininning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Aug. 5-8
8th of August Celebration
Emancipation August 8th Celebration will be held Aug. 5-8 in Russellville. For more information, call 270-725-1839.
Aug. 13-14
The Dog Days of Summer will be held in downtown Auburn from Aug. 13-14. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk
There will be a Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk held Thursday, Aug. 13 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park. Check-in is at 6 p.m. The run/walk begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Friday, Aug. 14
Dog Days of Summer Concert
The Dog Days of Summer Concert featuring Maceo will be held Friday, Aug, 14 at 3 p.m. on the Auburn public square. No Deposit Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.