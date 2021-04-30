Darlene Banton Watkins, 63, of Olmstead, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Dripping Spring Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Noffsinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Please observe CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of face coverings. Summers & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.