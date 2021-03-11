The weather is getting warmer and southerly breezes are starting to blow. As we transition from winter to spring, the Russellville Rural Fire Department wants to remind everyone that we are in the middle of the Kentucky Spring Fire Control Season.
Kentucky Forest Fire Hazard Seasons are Feb. 15 through April 30 and Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. During the forest fire hazard season, even though the precautions required by the KRS 149.375 have been taken, it is unlawful to:
Set fire to, or procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire, located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland, except between the hours of 6 p.m.-6 a.m., prevailing local time or when the ground is covered with snow.
“As you are cleaning up yards and property, please be sure to follow Kentucky state guidelines if you will be doing any outdoor burning,” said Russellville Rural Assistant Fire Chief Travis Kodiak. “This is a time of the year when outdoor fires can easily get out of control due to low humidity and wind condition.”
If you are planning a controlled outdoor burn, please notify Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911 and let them know where and when you will be burning. This will prevent local fire departments from being unnecessarily dispatched if a passerby reports fire or smoke at your location.
Remember all fires should be attended until extinguished. For further information, contact your local Kentucky Division of Forestry office.
