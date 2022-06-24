Logan County’s Fair kicked off this week at the extension complex in Russellville. A plethora of events are scheduled, as well as carnival rides, which are always a draw. For more information on the Logan County Fair and what it offers, visit Logan County KY Fair on Facebook. More fair photos on Page A6.

