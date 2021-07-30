Anita Marie Cardwell, 60, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.
Anita was born on October 3, 1960 in Tell City, Indiana to her late parents, Wilbur S. and Lena Oneida Young Lewis.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tabitha Cardwell of Madisonville, Tara Fairchild of Clay; four sisters, Rita Ellington of Owensboro, Marcia (John) Simmons of Hardinsburg, Dar (Bill) Elrod of Greenbrier, Ark., Carol (Larry) Hill of Providence; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria Buford; two brothers, Eddie Lewis and Roy Ellis Lee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Morgan’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Providence.
