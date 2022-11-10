The opening round of the 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine Class 4-A State Football Playoffs began last Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, the number two seed from District 2, hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers, the number three seed from District 1, in the Region 1 quarterfinal round game.
It was a game of two halves as the Wildcats dominated the 1st Half and scored 17 straight points but the Tigers rallied to score 24 unanswered in the 2nd Half that shocked Franklin-Simpson’s fans as Hopkinsville eliminated Franklin-Simpson from the postseason with a 24-17 victory.
“We were struggling offensively tonight,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We had some wide open holes that we didn’t take advantage of. We had some new people in positions so we had to move some people around.”
After a bad snap for the Tigers on their punt on 4th Down, the Wildcats started their second possession deep in Hopkinsville’s territory on their 9-yard line. But Franklin-Simpson couldn’t punch it in the end zone and had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Atakis Allen for a 3-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense made a big stop and they forced a Tigers’ turnover on downs to take over their third offensive possession. They flipped their field position on a wheel route with a 37- yard catch and run from Mathias Dickerson to Hayden Satterly. Three plays later, Gavin Dickerson finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 lead in the 2nd Quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense forced the Tigers to another turnover on downs and to punt on their next two offensive possessions. Franklin-Simpson had one more possession in the final minutes of the 1st Half. After suffering a quarterback sack, Blake McPherson ran for 18 yards on 3rd Down, and on 4th Down, Mathias Dickerson completed a 23-yard pass to Jalen Briscoe, who was double covered, for a touchdown as they went into halftime with what seemed to be a very good lead at 17-0.
Franklin-Simpson outgained Hopkinsville 147 — 25 in total yards of offense in the 1st Half.
“That 1st half, we were dead man walking,” Tigers head coach Marc Clark said. “Franklin-Simpson did a great job on both sides of the football. There’s that concern every time you play a team that runs the Wing T offense that they will try to control the terms of engagement. Early on, the kids were pressed as they wanted to try to make a play. I told them at halftime that there is no 17-point play. We have to play our game and just chip wood. Play every play like it had a life and death of its own and our kids came out and responded.”
In the 2nd Half, Tigers’ quarterback Zach Moss started to get into a rhythm. On their opening drive in the 3tf Quarter, he completed three of his six passes for 58 yards that featured a 40-yard catch and run to Darrius Green. Moss finished off their drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that put Hopkinsville to within two scores at 17-7.
“The score in the 3rd Quarter helped our psyche a lot,” Clark said. “Now, it’s down to two possessions. It also helped our confidence because now, we can play and we are still in it.”
Franklin-Simpson earned a 1st Down but was forced to punt. Hopkinsville struck quickly on their ensuing possession. On 2nd Down from their own 32-yard line, Moss threw a screen pass to Treston Kay, who dodged a couple of would-be tacklers and dashed 68 yards down the sideline for the touchdown that made the score 17-14.
The Wildcats ran three plays as they were forced to give up their offensive possession quickly with another punt. Their offense struggled in the 3rd Quarter as they could not get going as they only gained 21 yards, earning one 1st Down in eight plays.
The Tigers started their offensive possession late in the quarter which carried over into the 4th Quarter. Moss completed a 21-yard pass to Trushaun Matt and a 10-yard pass to Isaiah Manning that placed the ball on the Wildcats’ 9-yard line. Franklin-Simpson’s defense “walked tall” as they held Hopkinsville to a 22-yard field goal by Moss that tied the game at 17-17.
With 11:38 left in the game, the Wildcats started from their own 31-yard line and moved the ball methodically down the field. They converted three 1st downs and moved the ball into the Tigers’ territory. But a 10-yard loss on a play led to being forced into a turnover on downs.
The Tigers took over on their own 30-yard line with 5:08 left. They moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 49-yard line. Then Moss completed a 47-yard pass and run to Kay that placed the ball on the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Devin Coleman ran for a 3-yard touchdown that gave them their first lead of the game at 24-17.
With 1:40 to go, Franklin-Simpson had to go 80 yards to force a tied game. Two completions to Daniel Klingman followed by a bad snap in the shotgun formation led to a 4th down and long situation where Mathias Dickerson’s pass fell incomplete as their season came to an end. The game was a tale of two halves with Hopkinsville, who outgained Franklin-Simpson 228-51 in total yards of offense in the 2nd Half, advancing to the regional semifinal round with their stunning 24-17 come-from-behind win.
The Tigers outgained the Wildcats 253 — 198 in rural yards of offense for the game. Gavin Dickerson had 39 yards on 10 carries for a touchdown with Blake McPherson having 13 carries for 36 yards and Hayden Satterly having five carries for 26 yards. Mathias Dickerson completed six of his 10 passes for 84 yards with Damiel Klingman having four receptions for 24 yards.
“We had some fire in the 1st Half,” Chaney said. “Jalen’s (Briscoe) gave us a momentum boost with a great touchdown catch to close the 1st Half. A great catch in double coverage but we didn’t have that same fire in the 2nd Half. Very disappointing.”
Zach Moss completed 16 of his 28 passes for 266 yards for a touchdown. Trestin Kay caught six passes for 156 yards for a touchdown with Devin Coleman having 26 yards on five receptions and Isaiah Manning having three receptions for 26 yards.
“Hard to win football games, especially in November, especially when you are down at halftime. It’s hard to win in that situation, especially on the road,” Clark said. “We shouldn’t have won this game but somehow, we found a way. We just kept chopping away at their lead. Once we were able to tie it, we found a way to win it.”
Hopkinsville will play at the Logan County Cougars this Friday night in the region semifinal round. Franklin-Simpson’s season comes to an end as they finish their 2022 season with an overall record of 7-4.
“For the most part, the kids played hard. Nobody quit or gave up,” Chaney said. “The seniors had a great run. We had a good season despite the disappointing loss. Our hats off to Hopkinsville.”
