Friday saw two members of last season’s Kentucky roster enter the transfer portal as guard CJ Fredrick and forward Daimion Collins both announced they would be playing elsewhere next season.
“UK Family and Big Blue Nation, It has been a dream come true to play for Coach Cal, the University of Kentucky, and the best fans in the world in Big Blue Nation,” Frederick wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram. “This experience has been so much better than I could ever have imagined. I have learned so much from Coach Cal on and off the court, and above all I am most grateful to him for teaching me how to be a servant leader. Thank you to my fantastic coaches, trainers, doctors and support staff. You all were great to me. My teammates truly are my brothers for life. I loved going to war with you every game and know we will have relationships for a lifetime. Having to deal with a couple of freakish injuries I hope everyone knows that I’ve given my heart and soul to you and I’m proud that I’ll always get to be a Wildcat.
“In just a few weeks, I’ll be able to proudly say I’m a graduate of the University of Kentucky. Having fulfilled this lifetime dream, I feel it’s in my best interest to explore every option for my future for so many reasons. In addition to considering professional options, I’ll be entering the transfer portal while maintaining my college eligibility. Thank you all for the support. Much love and respect.”
“Dear Big Blue Nation, In the last two years, I have encountered so many amazing people and had some incredible memories that I will cherish a lifetime. To my teammates, thank you for the strong bond and brotherhood. We challenged and supported each other every day, and it actually made us better. I’m forever grateful for the valuable experiences we shared together,” Collins wrote in a message shared across his social media accounts. “I want to take a moment to thank Coach Cal and staff for giving me the opportunity to represent BBN and continue my growth as a young man.
“While this has been a difficult decision, it’s the best decision for my future. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Frederick began his college career at Iowa, where he played two seasons for the Hawkeyes, which included a 2020-21 campaign that saw him shoot 47.4% from three.
He transferred to UK ahead of the 2021-22 season but was forced to sit out the entire year with a torn hamstring.
This past season, Frederick returned at full strength, but the season saw him miss time with both a finger injury and cracked ribs in his back, which came after colliding with a camera in a February win over Florida.
When on the floor, the Cincinnati native averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 35.1% from the field, 31.8% from three-point range and 91.7% at the free throw line in 27 appearances.
“I enjoyed coaching CJ,” John Calipari tweeted Friday. “What I loved most was that he never changed as a person or competitor despite dealing with all of the injuries. He got back up every time and did whatever he could for his team. He knows he’ll always have a supporter in me and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Reportedly, North Carolina, Ohio State, Indiana, St. John’s, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Xavier and Oklahoma have all already reached out to Fredrick since he entered the portal.
Collins signed with UK as a McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect coming out of Atlanta, Texas in 2021.
He averaged just 7.5 minutes of playing time as a freshman during the 2021-22 campaign in which he scored 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and shot 57.7% from the field and an impressive 85.7% from the free-throw line.
The former five-star prospect seemed poised for a breakout sophomore season after averaging 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals while shooting over 60% from the floor in 20.5 minutes during UK’s four-game trip to the Bahamas in August and having a monster performance during the team’s Pro Day in front of NBA scouts but just days before the season, his father Ben died which led to a brief break from basketball.
He lost 17 pounds after the sudden death of his father and went on to average 7.9 minutes of playing time, which saw him average 1.9 points per game and 1.9 rebounds in his 25 appearances.
“Daimion Collins had a year I wouldn’t wish on anyone and has been through more than any player should, including losing his grandfather in the last week. He’s a talented player and a good person with a bright future,” Calipari tweeted. “Daimion and his family know that I’ll always be here for them.”
Collins is expected to transfer somewhere closer to his family in Texas.
With Fredrick and Collins departing, UK now has three members of last year’s roster currently in the transfer portal as point guard Sahvir Wheeler entered earlier this offseason and is currently projected to land at Washington with former Kentucky teammate Keion Brooks.
