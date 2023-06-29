With July 4 celebrations looming, it’s worth thinking about how you can help your pets make it through what can be a traumatic experience for them: fireworks. When the fireworks start, many cats and dogs become terrified and run away, trying to escape the unpredictable noise and flashing lights.
Shelters across the country see an uptick in intakes after the holiday, with estimates ranging as high as 30 to 60%.
Veterinarian Dr. Jim Rice expressed frustration over the situation, saying that every year he writes a lot of prescriptions for Xanax for animals that suffer greatly because of fireworks. One recent year he wrote 50 prescriptions for the drug.
These are not just pampered pets that get a little scared or shaky. He describes animals that absolutely panic and run, crashing through glass and tearing through doors in their attempt to escape the noise and flashes.
Fireworks, while great fun for people, can be horrible for animals to endure.
Dr. Rice says fireworks “have ruined a lot of good hunting dogs.” The sound of fireworks and the sound of hunting rifles can be similar to a dog. A dog traumatized by fireworks can be forever triggered to respond in panic to the sound of a gun, ending its hunting days.
In rural Grant County, fireworks also spell trouble for farmers who raise cows, horses, and other livestock. Once they get scared, Dr. Rice says, “They’re just going to run until it (the fireworks) stops.”
Horses and cows can really hurt themselves this way. They will run through fences and get out in the road. “Who’s liable if it gets out and causes an accident?”
Ordinances in many places only regulate the sale of fireworks, not when they may be used. According to Chief Les Whalen of the Wiliamstown Volunteer Fire Department, “We only have oversight on fireworks stands selling these items that they are safe and meet the States recommendations for that location.”
Not having set days and times limiting fireworks makes it difficult for pet owners who rely on Xanax to calm their animals. According to Dr Rice, for the drug to be effective it should be taken an hour ahead of time. You cannot do that if people are shooting fireworks whenever they want.
Above all, make sure they do not have the opportunity to run. Dogs should not be outside when fireworks are exploding. Don’t leave them tied out, confined in a fenced yard, or running loose. If they absolutely have to be outside, keep them securely leashed at your side and pay close attention.
The best choice is to provide a safe indoor place for your pet. Dogs instinctively want to be in a den, so a small place like a crate or a closet that they can go hide in is perfect for a dog. Cats often like to shelter under a bed or sofa. Put things in the safe space to comfort or distract your pet, such as treats, chews, and toys. You could also add an item of clothing you’ve worn.
Another option is to secure your pet in a room in the central part of your home, furthest from the source of fireworks noise. Draw the curtains to block out flashes of light, provide comfort items, and turn on the television, a white noise machine, or music with the volume a little bit louder than normal.
There are calming treats and CBD products that you might be tempted to try, but Dr. Rice cautions against them. “There’s no regulation so you really don’t know what you’re getting...there’s no quality control and not enough research.”
It’s might help to tire your dog out earlier in the day with a long walk or intense game of fetch. If at all possible, remain home with your cat or dog, or have someone the animal knows and trusts stay at the house.
If the party is happening at your home, it becomes even more important to secure your pet. Guests, especially kids, cannot be relied upon to close doors and gates behind them. People coming in and out make it easy for pets to bolt.
To help your pets make their way home should they escape, make sure they are microchipped. A microchip, inserted via injection, identifies your dog or cat should it be lost. If you have moved or have a new phone number, make sure that information is updated in the system.
Along with being microchipped, your pet should wear a collar with an I.D. tag. If you want even more protection, buy a collar equipped with a GPS tracker.
As a general rule, you should always have a clearly recognizable recent photo of your pet available. If he or she goes missing, a high quality picture will be helpful for showing neighbors, posting on social media, and making posters. A great local site on which to post animals is the Grant County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.
One final word of caution: if you or a neighbor close to you has used fireworks, check carefully for debris before letting an animal loose in the yard. Fireworks casings and other parts can be toxic, as well as a choking hazard.
Fireworks are not going to disappear any time soon. The best you can do is take precautions to keep animals safe, secure, and as protected as possible.
