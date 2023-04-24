Robert Ryan King, 41, of Hopkinsville, died at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Green Hill Memorial Gardens with Webb Ross and Joshua Drake officiating. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors in addition to his father, Jim King, include his son, James Ray King.
