More than 150,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a licensing office and renewed their driving credential online since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet began inline renewal in June 2021.
Kentuckians also have the option of renewing by mail, and the Cabinet says more than 10,000 people have done so to date. Online and mail renewal are new options that were not available under Kentucky’s traditional system of having credentials issued by offices of circuit court clerks.
“With licensing shifting from circuit court clerks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentuckians have more renewal options than ever before to take care of licensing needs,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentucky is modernizing the licensing process and more innovations are on the horizon as we take licensing to the next level.”
Last month, KYTC’s online renewal system — developed by the Kentucky Office of Information Technology — won a Kentucky Digital Government Summit award in the “Best Application Serving the Public” category.
“The number of Kentuckians who renewed online nearly equals the combined populations of Bowling Green, Covington and Elizabethtown,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “We only expect the service to grow in popularity as Kentuckians look to do business from the comfort of home.”
Online license applicants receive a temporary identification document at the end of the transaction for use until the permanent card arrives by mail at their home address. This reduces the wait time for printing credentials during visits and improves security by eliminating in-office card production machinery.
Mail renewal was temporarily offered at the onset of the COVID pandemic but became a permanent service last fall. Beside renewals, Kentuckians can also replace a lost card or update an address through the mail-in option. To learn more about how to renew your license in-person, online or by mail, click here.
“The remote renewal options, plus new license versions valid for 8 years, are examples of conveniences we’ve introduced as part of the shift of licensing responsibilities from circuit court clerks to KYTC staff at regional offices,” Gray pointed out.
There are currently 23 Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with eight more locations planned to open this summer across the state. Each regional office can serve residents from any Kentucky county- regardless of where they live. Kentuckians can make an appointment with the Transportation Cabinet, or walk in on a first come, first served basis to request, replace or renew a driving credential if they do not require driver testing.
The Cabinet will also make periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services.
Kentucky Today is the digital newspaper of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, the state’s largest religious organization.
