Mowing season has officially arrived and Adam and I spent this past weekend doing just that. I don’t complain as I love yard work and being outside this time of year. I have said it before, mowing is so relaxing to me, as I spend most of the time reflecting on family and memories.
Adam and I went to two funeral homes the last couple of weeks for family members that have passed. As I was working in the yard, I was remembering the conversation we had driving home from one of the visitations. We talked about family members and the impact their lives had made on ours. Parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles all play a part in the person you become. One of the people who passed was Adam’s great aunt Mary. She was 95 years old and was the last sibling of his granddaddy Elton Scales. She always had a smile on her face and as Adam says always had a kind word to say to all. She was such a lady, and her life was a blessing to all who knew her.
Adam then started talking about his great uncle Gilbert Waldron. Adam said he was another family member that brought a smile to his face as he always had a positive spirit about him. Uncle Gilbert was born May 31, 1922, and he passed Aug. 29, 2014, at the age of 92. He joined the United States Navy and was a medic in the South Pacific during WWII. He was older when he married his wife, Aunt Lily, and together they raised three children, Mitzie Wheeler, Linda Bugg, and John Waldron. He was also a wonderful father figure to others as well.
Uncle Gilbert told the best stories and Adam said you would start laughing with him as he would be laughing during the whole account and his laughter was contagious. As we continued driving home, Adam started to tell me more about Uncle Gilbert and his younger days. He stated that Gilbert lived an adventurous and somewhat dangerous life in his youth. He relayed how when Gilbert was a teenager, he would hop trains and take an adventure that would keep him from home for several days at a time. He would sometimes end up in other areas of the country. Now, this was in the “Great Depression” 1930s era, and these were coal-powered steam locomotives which was an intriguing part of our American past that is now gone. You must remember at that time in history the train was your interstate system. Adam says it reminded him of the Arlo Guthrie song “City of New Orleans.” He stated he regretted not sitting down with him and hearing more of the intriguing tales of his travels.
Gilbert was a kind, gentle man and would help anyone. His funeral was a testament to the life he led. We shed many tears, but we also laughed and listened as everyone had a good memory to share about Uncle Gilbert. Stayed tuned for more of the life of Uncle Gilbert Waldron.
Wishing you a great week and hoping you make time to “Bake” a memory with someone you love.
My recipe is very simple, yet every time I prepare this, all want the recipe.
Best Garlic Bread
1 stick of butter
1- 8oz block of softened cream cheese
Mix the softened butter with the softened cream cheese together blending well. This will go a long way, so if you do not need a lot, you can half the recipe.
I love using a loaf of French bread with this recipe, but you can use your favorite kind. It is great on homemade sourdough bread and transforms regular sandwich bread into something special.
Slice your bread and spread it generously with the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with garlic salt or garlic powder, whichever you prefer. Sprinkle your favorite shredded cheese on top of that- I prefer mozzarella, but you can use any kind and then sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
Place on a non-greased cookie sheet/baking pan and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 12-15 mins until cheese is melted and bottoms are lightly browned. Serve hot and enjoy.
