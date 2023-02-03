FEB. 4
Outdoor Warning System Test
The Logan County ECC will hold testing for the County Outdoor Warning System on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. In the event of serious weather, the test will be rescheduled.
Annual Phillip Hazel Memorial Squirrel Hunt
The Field Outdoor Adventures, a ministry of Center of the Mark Ministries, Inc., is hosting a squirrel hunt on Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at 7 a.m. Teams must consist of an adult and 1 young aged 10-17 years. Registration is $20. Call or text 270-847-9763 for additional information.
FEB. 6, 9, 13, 16, 21
Spring Soccer for U-14
Russellville Parks and Recreation Spring Soccer Sign-ups will be 2-7 p.m. each night. The fee is $40. Children must be 4 by March 4 to participate. For children to participate in the U-12 teams, they must remain 12 for the entire season. Contact the Parks and Rec Office at 270-726-5033 for more information.
FEB. 8
LEAD-IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main St., Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
FEB. 11
‘By Persons Unknown’ Documentary
“By Persons Unknown,” the WKU/PBS documentary will be shown at the Historic Logan County Courthouse in the Upstairs Courtroom on Saturday, Feb.11 from 1-6 p.m. This event is hosted by the Logan County Tourism and Convention Commission in partnership with the Logan County Public Library and the SEEK Museum. The event is free, but tickets are required. Contact Tourism at 270-726-1678 for more information.
FEB. 18
Women at War Red River Revival Event
The historic Red River Meeting House is the site for the Women at War Red River Revival Event being held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Visit www.womenatwarevents.com for additional information and to register.
FEB. 24
Agriculture Appreciation Luncheon
Logan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Logan County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting the annual Agriculture Appreciating Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. at the Extension Complex, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
FEB. 25
Schochoch Pancake Breakfast
Please join us in Schochoch for a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6-9 a.m. at the Schochoh Community Center, 3720 Schochoh Road, Adairville. The cost is $5 a plate and will consist of three pancakes, sausage or bacon, and a drink. To-go plates can be purchased as well.
MARCH 17, 27 & April 14
Russellville Preschool Academy
The Russellville Preschool Academy at R.E. Stevenson Elementary will be conducting screenings on the following dates: Friday, March 17, Monday, March 27, and Friday, April 14. The screenings will consist of the following: Speech Language Screener, Brigance Screen III, and a Parent interview. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Please call Linda Shelton at 270-791-2217 or 270-726 3927 to schedule an appointment for a screener.
