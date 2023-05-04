And when his family heard it, they went out to seize him, for they were saying, “He is out of his mind.” Mark 3:21 ESV
Living and loving like Jesus will never earn favor with the world. In fact, Jesus sinlessly lived and perfectly loved yet He was rejected by the world. John 1:11 says, “He came to his own, and his own people did not receive him.” Even His own family rejected Him.
In Mark 3, we see Jesus in the early days of his ministry. He was healing (3:1-6), drawing the crowds (3:7-12), and calling his disciples (3:13-19). All of this led the religious leaders to declare that Jesus was demonic (3:22). While his family would not go that far, they did not respond favorably to Jesus’ ministry.
One night Jesus’ family was kept from eating dinner due to all of the commotion caused by His ministry. The crowds had gathered around the house. In hopes of keeping the peace and getting a quiet family dinner, the family grabbed Jesus and said to the crowd, “He is out of His mind” (Mark 3:21). Jesus’ family thought he was crazy. A prophet was not accepted even in his hometown.
Jesus was not about nice platitudes that never offended anyone. That may be the American way, but it isn’t the Jesus way. Jesus was the perfect minister. He lived with perfect love for God and neighbor yet He was still rejected by all who He came to save. This should set our expectations in the right place: if Jesus cannot win the favor of the world, why should His followers expect to?
In fact, Jesus warns His followers, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you” (John 15:18). This verse doesn’t mean that any time the culture is offended it is due to Jesus. Often we cause offense by our own ungodly actions. But, it is a reminder that compromise is a deadly temptation for every child of God. We are tempted to love the world and the things of the world, to long for the acceptance of the culture, and to think we can be more loving than Jesus.
Simply put, Jesus was rejected and so His followers will be rejected. If you have ever felt like the black sheep of the family because you are a disciple of Jesus, you are experiencing what your Savior did before you. If those closest to you think you are crazy for following Jesus, it is because you are following in His footsteps. By following Jesus, we should not be surprised when we experience the response He received. Jesus never won the favor of the world and neither will we.
Child of God, stop seeking to please men but rather seek to please God (Galatians 1:10). Be comfortable on the outside of what the world deems popular. Recognize that the path of the cross, with all the rejection it brings, is the only path that ends in a crown. We must not long to hear, “Well done, nice and socially acceptable influencer.” Rather, may we live to hear, “Well done good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23).
