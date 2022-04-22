Friday, April 22Auction and Chili Supper
There will be an auction and chili supper at the Schochoh Community Center Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. Adults are $8, and children three and under are free. There will be chili, a hot dog or sandwich, dessert, and drink. Proceeds will be used to help with repairs to the community center.
Waste Tire Day
Logan County’s Spring Waste Tire Day will be held on April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Logan County Road Barn, 1088 Peyton Street, Russellville. For more information, call 270-726-7220.
Fundraiser at Archives
The second annual Keith Burnett fundraiser for the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be held at the Logan County Archives on West 4th Street, Russellville on Friday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be grilled pork chop sandwiches for $6 dollars; or get a meal that includes the pork chop sandwich, a bag of chips, and a soft drink or water for $8 dollars. While you’re there, check out the historical flags and a working replica of a 1841 Mountain Howitzer Cannon on display.
Saturday, April 23Bread Making Class
Bread-Making, is a one-time class to be held on Saturday, April 23. You will experience hands-on bread-making steps plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread. Instructor will be Martin Elmes, and held at Russellville High School from 9 am.-12 p.m. The cost will be $30 per student. Bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, April 21. We must have a minimum of five and a maximum of 10-12 to offer this class—so please contact soon. Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni Nugent, Community Education Director at 270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution/Clothing Giveaway
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m. Our building is located at 717 S. Main St. in Lewisburg. All safety precautions are still being met. In addition, the United Methodist Church in Lewisburg will be having a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Anyone wanting to donate gently used clothing or houseware items, please call 270-847-6719 before Friday, April 22.
2022 Walk for Life Choice
Registration for the 2022 Walk for Life Choice to be held on Saturday, April 23 is officially live. You can register, fundraise, donate or find out more information about our Walk all in the same place! Just visit lifechoiceky.org/events and follow the link. We will be announcing this year’s fundraising prizes and a preview of our 2022 Walk t-shirt next week. The first three people to register for the Walk get a free merch item (your choice of a mug, hat, or t-shirt).
Sunday, April 24Bethel Choir at First Baptist
The Bethel University Choir (117 musicians) will be leading the First Baptist Church, 277 South Main Street, Russellville, in worship on Sunday, April 24 at 6 p.m. The University choir from McKenzie, Tenn. tours annually throughout the United States. The choir will provide a variety of sacred selections. The program is open to the community at no cost. A love offering will be taken.
April 26-27Preschool, Kindergarten Registration
Russellville Schools will hold its preschool-kindergarten registration on April 26 and 27 at the Stevenson Elementary School cafeteria from 2-5 p.m. For more information, call 270-726-3927 for preschool and 270-726-8425 for kindergarten.
Wednesday, April 27O’Bannon Dedication/Open House
The O’Bannon House will host a dedication service along with an open house Wednesday, April 27 at 1:15 p.m., 151 E. Sixth Street, Russellville. Band music begins at 1:15 p.m. followed by a presentation of the Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution and Marine Barracks Washington D.C. Honor Guard/Saluting Detail
Monday, April, 25, 26, 27Manifest Youth Revival
There will be a Manifest Youth Revival beginning Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville.
Wednesday, May 25Med Center Health Free Sports Physical Night
Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce we are once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health. The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.