FRANKLIN FAVORITE
Date: APRIL 13, 2023
Contact: Chris Cooper 270-772-2234 (this is my cell) or ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com
Volume: 167
Issue: 15
No. of sections: 2 No. pages: 12
All articles on Page 1 and all obituaries must run. The articles that are marked MUST on the other pages are the only ones I have to get in this budget. All others are at your discretion.
* Please run all photos with attached articles unless otherwise instructed
* Please follow the budget as written and if there is a problem, contact me.
SECTION A
PAGE 1 - START ALL ON FRONT (SUBHEADS MUST RUN WITH ALL FRONT PAGE ARTICLES)
1. FRANWS-04-13-23 REAPPORTIONMENT, 15.5 INCHES
2. FRANWS-04-13-23 CENTER SANDFORD DUNCAN CEMETERY, 34.4 INCHES WITH THREE PHOTOS
3. FRANWS-04-13-23 400 MILE SALE, 38.5 INCHES WITH TWO PHOTOS
4. FRANWS-04-13-23 VOTER REGISTRATION, 11.1 INCHES
PAGE A2 - OBITUARIES & JUMPS
FRANWS-04-13-23 CLAYPOOL, DONNA, 1.1 INCHES - FREE
FRANWS-04-13-23 CORDLE, MARY, 1.3 INCHES - FREE
FRANWS-04-13-23 PLANNING AND ZONING, 4.7 INCHES
FRANWS-04-13-23 MARCH FIRES, 4.1 INCHES
FRANWS-04-13-23 ROAD FUNDS, 9.7 INCHES
FRANWS-04-13-23 COMMUNITY EVENTS, 20.5 INCHES
PAGE A3 - NEWS OR JUMPS
FRANWS-04-13-23 BLACKBURN TWINS, 0.9 INCHES WITH TWO PHOTOS (BOTH PHOTOS MUST RUN)
FRANWS-04-13-23 FRANKLIN POLICE HONORED, 17.6 INCHES
PAGE A4
FRANWS-04-13-23 COOK GRADUATES, 5.3 INCHES
FRANWS-04-13-23 MARCH WEATHER, 6.1 INCHES
FRANWS-04-13-23 GARY WEST COLUMN, 34.9 INCHES WITH A PHOTO
FRANWS-04-13-23 POLICE BEAT, 22.3 INCHES
PAGE A5- HISTORY PAGE
PAGE A6
FRANWS-04-13-23 BPW MEMBERS WIN, 50.1 INCHES WITH TWO PHOTOS (BOTH PHOTOS MUST RUN)
FRANWS-04-13-23 FOOD DONATION PHOTO
SECTION B
PAGE B1 - SPORTS
FRANWS-04-13-23 LADY CATS SOFTBALL, 401 INCHES WITH THREE PHOTOS
PAGE B2
FRANWS-04-13-23 PICKENS NCAA COLUMN, 32.4 INCHES
PAGE B3
FRANWS-04-13-23-WILDCAT BASEBALL, 54 INCHES WITH TWO PHOTOS
PAGE B4
FRANWS-04-13-23 REEVES DECLARES, 14.3 INCHES
PAGE B5 - CLASSIFIEDS
PAGE B6
FRANWS 04-13-23 DANCE TEAM, 13.2 INCHES WITH TWO PHOTOS
FRANWS 04-13-23 FEMA, 10.1 INCHES
FILLER
FRANWS-04-13-23 DIETRICH COLUMN, 25.3 INCHES WITH A HEADSHOT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.