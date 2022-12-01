Franklin-Simpson Wildcats have high expectations for the upcoming season.
Wildcats seniors Jalen Briscoe, DeMarcus Hogan, Gabe Jones, and Sam Mylor are even more motivated after head coach Dee Spencer’s emphatic demand for this team to be better at last season’s ending banquet.
“I want us as a team to have a great season,” Jalen Briscoe said. “ I think we have a great team. We just have to put it all together at once. We have certain things to work on to progress throughout the season. In time, we will be ready to play anybody.”
“Practice, practice, practice. We got to learn to work together,” Sam Mylor said. “We’re still trying to gel together. We’re still figuring things out but once we do, I like that we can compete with any team we play.”
Briscoe, Jones, and Mylor will have the return of Hogan back in the mix. They feel like he will be able to provide for the team in some key areas.
“It’s great to be back. I really enjoy playing with the guys again. I am glad that we are all together to make a run this season,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “Like Coach (Dee) Spencer said last year, winning the district is never enough. We’re trying to do bigger things whether it is the 2-A, the region, and state.”
“Good to have DeMarcus (Hogan) with us. Having him back helps us out a lot,” Gabe Jones said. “We lost Andreyas (Miller) and Connor (Vincent) so his scoring ability and length should help us.”
Plus a new addition to the team is senior Nolan Martin. Martin came from Edmonson County. He’s listed as 6’7”, 230 pounds, and to quote Gordon Solie, “He’s all man and a yard wide.”
“I like playing for and with this team. It is definitely far and away the best team I have ever played with,” Nolan Martin said. “When I met Coach (Dee) Spencer, he told me to come out and practice and let’s get things started. He said I’m what they need in defending, rebounding, and toughness. Things have been great so far. It’s going to be a fun journey with him, the coaches and the team.”
“When I got to talk to him, he said he played football but not much basketball. Since practicing with us, he has progressed already,” Briscoe said. “His footwork is getting better and we need him to use some of that ‘football toughness’ in getting those boards and defending the paint. He will be great with teams with size like Bowling Green and Warren Central and even Todd County Central. This is huge for us and he should be up to speed by tournament time.”
The seniors want to help the team the best they can. Lead this team in any way possible. Take care of the basketball and be scrappy whether it is diving for loose balls or defending. But their main mission is to put themselves in position to make a run at the region championship.
All of the seniors are wanting to play collegiate athletics. Each of them are eager for their offers to come their way for their specific sport.
