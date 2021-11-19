Logan County’s Chamber of Commerce is ringing in the holiday season by highlighting local businesses during the annual Christmas Open House for Russellville’s downtown merchants Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-5 p.m.

Businesses in the downtown area will be decorated for the season and open to the public for Christmas shopping with door prizes and refreshments. A program with a list of all participating businesses and a map will be provided to the public on this day.

Featured along with numerous holiday deals, are free carriage rides from 1-4 p.m. sponsored by Logan County Tourism. The rides will begin at 200 W 4th Street. Stop & Go Trolly Rides will be from 1-4 p.m. at the old theater on 4th Street. Santa Clause will also make an appearance at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce from 3-5 p.m. This is a free event.

Some of those participating in the Downtown Russellville Christmas Open House include the following:

Law Office of Lora Lee Robey at 177A West 4th St.

The Wildflowers — Trembley Pool & Spa at 231 Hopkinsville Road

The Whitz on 4th Christmas Mall at 266

Russellville Christmas Bazar at 190 S. Winter Street

Rogue City Resale at 405 Bethel Shopping Center

Flying Pig Coffee Shoppe at 193 S Main Street

Ziggy’s Place at 247 Hopkinsville Road

The Robyn’s Nest Boutique at 191 S Main Street

Livvy Mae Boutique at 191 S. Main Street

Riley White Drugs at 153 NW Park Square

Life Choice Pregnancy Center at 210 S. Bethel St.

Browns Animal Hospital at 153 S. Summer St.

Hickory Hill Florist & Garden Center at 886 Nashville, Street

Logan County Public Library at 225 Armory Dr.

Shoppe on the Square at 119 S. Main Street

Southern Home Design at 1211 Nashville Road

Priceless IGA at 113 Armory Drive

New Vision Community Church at 150 N. Main St.

5th Street Finds at 141 E 5th Street

Piggly Wiggly at 407 Bethel Shopping Center

Ruth Ellen’s Flowers at 321 E 4th Street

Mustard Seed at 265 E 4th Street

Betty’s Antiques at 805 W 9th Street

