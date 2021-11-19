Logan County’s Chamber of Commerce is ringing in the holiday season by highlighting local businesses during the annual Christmas Open House for Russellville’s downtown merchants Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-5 p.m.
Businesses in the downtown area will be decorated for the season and open to the public for Christmas shopping with door prizes and refreshments. A program with a list of all participating businesses and a map will be provided to the public on this day.
Featured along with numerous holiday deals, are free carriage rides from 1-4 p.m. sponsored by Logan County Tourism. The rides will begin at 200 W 4th Street. Stop & Go Trolly Rides will be from 1-4 p.m. at the old theater on 4th Street. Santa Clause will also make an appearance at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce from 3-5 p.m. This is a free event.
Some of those participating in the Downtown Russellville Christmas Open House include the following:
Law Office of Lora Lee Robey at 177A West 4th St.
The Wildflowers — Trembley Pool & Spa at 231 Hopkinsville Road
The Whitz on 4th Christmas Mall at 266
Russellville Christmas Bazar at 190 S. Winter Street
Rogue City Resale at 405 Bethel Shopping Center
Flying Pig Coffee Shoppe at 193 S Main Street
Ziggy’s Place at 247 Hopkinsville Road
The Robyn’s Nest Boutique at 191 S Main Street
Livvy Mae Boutique at 191 S. Main Street
Riley White Drugs at 153 NW Park Square
Life Choice Pregnancy Center at 210 S. Bethel St.
Browns Animal Hospital at 153 S. Summer St.
Hickory Hill Florist & Garden Center at 886 Nashville, Street
Logan County Public Library at 225 Armory Dr.
Shoppe on the Square at 119 S. Main Street
Southern Home Design at 1211 Nashville Road
Priceless IGA at 113 Armory Drive
New Vision Community Church at 150 N. Main St.
5th Street Finds at 141 E 5th Street
Piggly Wiggly at 407 Bethel Shopping Center
Ruth Ellen’s Flowers at 321 E 4th Street
Mustard Seed at 265 E 4th Street
Betty’s Antiques at 805 W 9th Street
