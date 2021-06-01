Friday, June 4Summer Learning Kick Off — Kentucky Down Under
Join the Logan County Public Library for Summer Learning kick-off with an Australian animal exploration! Presented outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion. Today at 10 a.m.
Monday, June 7
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Libary! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 8Pop-up Library — Russellville
Join us at the Russellville City Park for crafts and activities with the library! Today at 10 a.m. in the Russellville park.
Wednesday, June 9 Pop-up Library — Adairville
Join The Logan County Public Library at the Adairville Market Day for crafts and activities with the library! Today at 10 a.m.
Friday, June 11Bright Star Theater-Aesop’s Fables
Stories like “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” “The Tortoise and The Hare,” and “The Lion and The Mouse” leave audiences with a message that is both timely, and timeless! Presented outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion. Today at 10 a.m.
Library branches open for browsing
The Adairville and Auburn library branches will now be open for browsing! Starting today at noon.
Movie Night at Lake Malone
The Friends of Lake Malone State Park will be hosting a Movie Night Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, Refreshments will be available. Movies are G or PG.
Saturday, June 12Night of Gospel
Join as Kirby Funeral Services, ECC Pressure Washing, Clay’s Towing Autobody, and H&H Sheetmetal host a Night of Gospel Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. Performing are The Clarksville Soul Stirrers, The WWB Singers, The Gospel Troops, and featuring Rev. Morris Beard. MC for the night is Rev, Colby Barnett. This is a free event for the public.
Adairville Fire Department Fundraiser
The Adairville Fire Department will be having a fundraiser Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. until sold out on the square in Adairville. BBQ plates will be offered for a donation of your choice. Proceeds from the event will go to help restore the department’s 1927 fire truck.
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held Saturday, June 12 on the Square in Russellville from 5-8 p.m. All Vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and fun for all.
Auburn Concert on the Square Series
Auburn’s first concert in the Square Series will be held Saturday, June 12 with Tyrone Dunn & Kin Folk performing. For more information, please call Auburn City Hall.
Monday, June 14
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Libary! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 15Pop-up Library — Auburn
Join the Logan County Public Library at the Auburn Park for crafts and activities with the library! Starting today at 10 a.m.
Friday, June 18Nashville Science Guys-Tails, taels, and more tales!
From tall tales, to fuzzy tails, to the trailing tails of comets, the science of tales is endless! Explore the science behind the bones of your favorite animals, play MythBusters with common tall tales, and even measure the weight of silver-in Taels! Presented outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion today at 10 a.m.
Monday, June 21Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Libary! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 22Little Mr. & Miss Pageant
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Service, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
Diaper Derby
There will be a Diaper Derby Tuesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Service, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
Friday, June 25Animal Tales
Meet some animals and learn their stories! Presented by the Logan County Public Library outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion. Today at 10 a.m.
Saturday, June 26Frog Jumping Contest
Auburn Tourism is sponsoring a Frog Jumping contest Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m.at the small Pavillion at the creek in Auburn Park. This is a free event. You must bring your own frog. Ice cream for the first 50 participants registered. Awards will be given to winning frog owners. For more information, contact Rhonda Sullivan at 270-725-5923
Monday, June 28Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Libary! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 29Pop-up Library — Russellville
Join the staff of the Logan County Public Library at the Russellville City Park for crafts and activities with the library! Today at 10 a.m.
