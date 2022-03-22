Preschool ScreeningLogan County Schools will be having a preschool screening for the 2022-2023 school year on April 15th and 29th at the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Call Kim Guffy for an appointment at 270-726-2436.
2022 Walk for Life ChoiceRegistration for the 2022 Walk for Life Choice to be held on April 23 is officially live. You can register, fundraise, donate or find out more information about our Walk all in the same place! Just visit lifechoiceky.org/events and follow the link. We will be announcing this year’s fundraising prizes and a preview of our 2022 Walk t-shirt next week. The first three people to register for the Walk get a free merch item (your choice of a mug, hat, or t-shirt).
Friday, March 25IDA Meeting
The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold a called meeting Friday, March 25 at 7:30 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser
There will be a Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser Friday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville. The chili will be donated and made by the 2022 Logan County candidates who are vying for the title of Chili Top Dog. This is a fundraiser for the WK Aces 12U Baseball Team. Chili, hotdog, and drink will be $6 or $4 for hotdog and drink. Come out and meet your candidates. An auction will be held by Haley Auctioneer. Music will be provided by Clay Bilyeu. There will also be a cakewalk and raffle.
Saturday, March, 26Fish Fry
Logan County Search & Rescue will be having its 50th annual Fish Fry Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. Clay Bilyeu will be the entertainment for the evening with Tim Haley and Will Gregory of Haley Realty & Auction as auctioneers. There will be several door prizes as well as a $300 grand prize. This is the Search & Rescue’s biggest fundraiser for the year. Come out and support your local Search & Rescue.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Pantry
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be distributing food on Saturday, March 26 from 9-11 a.m. The pantry is located at 717 S. Lewisburg Road. All safety precautions are still being observed. There are no income restrictions required. A clothes closet will be going on from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome.
March 27-30thSpring Revival
Elk Lick Baptist Church, 6921 Greenridge Spa Road, Lewisburg, will be having its Spring Revival from March 27 through March 30th. Hours are Sunday, March 27, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday, March 28th, 29th, and 30th 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 2Coon Range Membership Drive
The Coon Range Fish & Game Club is holding a membership drive Saturday, April 2 from 12-4 p.m. at the club at 1283 Coon Range Lake Road, Lewisburg. There will be a sack lunch with a sandwich, chips, dessert, and drink for a $5 donation. There will be a silent auction.
Saturday, April 9Bunny Run/Walk
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting a Bunny Run/Walk at the Auburn Park Saturday, April 9 with check-in at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Preregistration is $20 by March 29 and $25 on April 9. Registration forms are available at Auburn City Hall, the Carpenter & Fitness Center, and Quik Fit. This will be a fast and flat course, just enough hills to keep the shin splints away. Only pre-registered participants are guaranteed a t-shirt.
Saturday, April, 16Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Get ready for a fun-filled night Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (registration is at 6 p.m.) at 169 Wrenwood Drive, Auburn. There will be over 3,500 hundred eggs to hunt with lots of great prizes available, and an opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. We will have wine to purchase as well and a food truck on location. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Auburn City Hall or Carriage House Vineyards for $20 and that includes 1 glass of wine or wine slushie and participation in the Egg Hunt. We are also offering designated driver tickets for $15 which will include the Egg Hunt only. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be an additional $5. So bring your flashlight, your Easter baskets, and get ready for a night filled with food, wine, lots of prizes, and fun! This is a 21+ event. Please bring a form of ID to participate. You will be checked upon entry. The event is being sponsored by Auburn Kentucky Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.