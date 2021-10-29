E-Scrap Give-A-Way
Each Video game console or laptop recycled at the Logan County E-Scrap event to be held Nov. 6th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Logan County Recycling Center will earn an entry into a drawing for a $50 Amazon.com gift card. Video game consoles include systems by Nintendo, Sega, Sony & Microsoft. Plug-and-play systems or other third-party systems do not count. If you have questions, please contact Adairville e-Waste on Facebook.
Friday, Oct. 29Art Carn-Evil and Haunted Experience
An Art Carn-Evil and Haunted Experience will be held at the Logan County High School Friday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-8 p.m. There will be music, games, food, and prizes and a play showing at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $6.
Blood Drive
Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive Friday, Oct. 29 at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn from 12-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. To streamline your donating experience, you can call ahead and make an appointment at 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule or you can just show up and donate.
Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be holding the monthly board meeting, on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. at the Tourism Office located on the first floor of the historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th ST, Russellville, KY 42276. For more info call 270-726-1678.
Sunday, Oct. 31Come Together Boo Bash
Norris Smokin’ BBQ presents a Come Together Boo Bash on the Adairville Square to be held Saturday, Oc.t 30 from 2-6 p.m., just before Trick-or-Treating in Adarivlle begins. There are plenty of activities planned for all ages. Although the community has come to enjoy Willie Norris’s tasty talents from the grill, Willie owns Norris Smokin’ BBQ in Adairville. The first 300 people will receive a free lunch consisting of a hot dog, chips, and a drink. The first 300 children will also receive a free bag of candy. Come get lunch on Willie and hang around for the additional activities.
Trunk or Treat at Gasper River
Gasper River Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.
October Fest at New Life
New Life Baptist Church will be hosting October Fest on Saturday, Oct, 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the church located at 34 Montgomery Exit, Auburn. Free Soup, sandwiches, and hot dogs will be served as well as trick or treat candy for kids inside.
Trunk or Treat At Adariville Baptist
Adairville Baptist Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Blood Drive
There will be a Blood Assurance Blood Drive Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Adairville Volunteer Fire Department, 11070 Nashville Road, Adairville.
Sunday, Oct. 31Trunk or Treat at Oak Grove
Oak Grove Baptist Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at New Friendship
New Friendship Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. The church is located at 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn. Bring the family for a time of found and fellowship. Please park in the front parking lot and proceed to the Trunk or Treat on the rear parking lot.
Monday. Nov. 1Halloween Drive-Thru at Logan Memorial
Logan Memorial Hospital will be having its Halloween Drive-Thru event on Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Gospel Singing
Mark your calendars for the Gospel group Gold City coming to Russellville all the way from Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 13th. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Brought to you by Kirby Funeral Services, Clay’s Towing and Auto Body, ECC pressure washing, Walnut Grove Parkside, and more. This is a free event and will be at Walnut Grove Parkside in Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.