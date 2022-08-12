Working out the details, Russellville-Logan County Airport board members Steve Dilliha and George Offutt, along with airport manager Cassi Sobey, spoke at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting about building a new hangar at the airport.
Dilliha had come to the court in April telling about the new project that will benefit the whole county in many ways, he said.
Over a six-year period, the airport stands to receive a little over $2 million dollars from federal, state, and local funding as well as funding from the Department of Aviation and a one-time payment from the Kentucky Department of Aviation that will pay for the build.
“Hanger space is in high demand and the Russellville-Logan County Airport is no exception,” said Dilliha. “The airport board believes the timing is right to proceed with the construction of additional hanger space.”
A local aviation management company made up of a group of co-owned aircraft is in need of hanger space, said Dilliha adding the new build will accommodate them as well as others.
“This group has a twin-engine King Air 200, which is a nine passager aircraft. They have a Beachcraft King Air 350, which is an 11-passenger aircraft, and they have a Honda Jet which is a six passager aircraft. Their future plans are to purchase a Cessna Citation Jet that will accommodate nine passengers. They are in the process of attaining their FAA certification to provide charter flight services to the public, which we think is going to be a big plus for the community. You will be able to fly out of Russellville to go about anywhere in the country,” Dilliha said.
In the past, the airport board planned out projects by accumulating funding first through the Federal Airport Improvement Program grant. This time, however, they are choosing to borrow the money due to the immediate need and pay for it over time with the earmarked funding to come over six years. There will also be revenue gained through hanger rental and fuel sales.
The airport board is working with its engineering firm to design the 100x145 hanger. With fluctuating construction costs, engineers recommend the board bid for three different sizes. Bids will be expected sometime in January 2023 with the completion expected by the end of 2023.
Because the airport is a public entity, it has no substantial collateral to use for a loan. This is where the county and City of Russellville come in as co-signers. “We assure you we have the funding to make the payments,” said Dilliha.
The board is also asking the county and City of Russellville for a two and a half% contribution which will be taken out of the annual budgeted contribution given to the airport. This equates to $8,300 a year for a 2 million dollar project.
“We believe in what we are doing,” said Dilliha. “Fiscal court has always been supportive over the years and we appreciate it.”
Members of the court voted to allow the release of financial records so the airport board can begin seeking a loan for the hanger.
