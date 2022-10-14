FREE
Landrey Paige Basham, 14
Teddy Lee Robertson, 60
Michael "Mike" Boisseau, 70
Charles Mitchell “Mickey” Cassetty, Sr., 74 with a photo
Marion Ann Hanks, 54 with a photo
Roberta Eugenia Lack, 80 with a photo
Robert Charles "Bob" Ryan, Jr., 73 with a photo and flag
Hattie Ruth Shelton, 97 with a photo
Steve Clinton “Clint” Marksberry, 52 with a photo
Shirley Jean Coursey, 84 with a photo
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Herndon Vick, 89 with a photo
