Joseph Earline Anderson, Jr., age 67, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
He was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 27, 1955, to the late Joseph Earline Anderson, Sr., and Eunice Lou (Lockhart) Anderson. Joseph is a member of the Bethel Church of Christ and worked for FMC & Johnson Welding, where he was a welder. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Harris.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joe Anderson (Sara) of Bowling Green, Ky.; a daughter, Alecia Kempf of Russellville, Ky.; four brothers, George Lockhart (Barbara) of Franklin, Ky., Donnie Anderson of Auburn, Ky., Ray Anderson, and Terry Anderson of Fla., 4 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Joseph Earline Anderson, Jr. were held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, Auburn Chapel with Bro. Chris Robinson officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
