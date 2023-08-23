The Portland Chamber of Commerce has announced the “Taking Flight Gala” as its fall fundraising event, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Portland Municipal Airport. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the formal event beginning at 6 p.m.
An individual ticket goes for $60 and includes dinner and dancing, with live music provided by Blindside 7, a popular local band. There will also be an auction, a photo booth, and the Infamous Magic Steve, who does sleight-of-hand tricks and close-up magic.
“We have held a fall fundraiser for the past few years,” said Chamber Event Director Kristen Daughtry, “usually involving entertainments such as a murder mystery, a game show night, or a lip sync battle. We held them on Thursday nights. This year we decided we wanted to do a formal Saturday evening event to give people a chance to dress up and go dancing and we put it on Saturday so they would have time to get ready.”
Proceeds from the Taking Flight Gala will go toward the renovation of the new Chamber building. At the Chamber luncheon on Aug. 10, Sherri Ferguson, the Chamber’s President and Chief Executive Officer, announced that the Board had approved an expenditure of $330,000 for the renovation of the old Farmer’s Bank building, located at 107 North Broadway. At the same luncheon, Mayor Mike Callis predicted the new building would be “A showcase for the City of Portland.”
“We thought the Municipal Airport would be a unique location for a dinner/dance,” said Daughtry, “and of course, the city and Chamber have a great partnership.”
A variety of sponsorships are still available for the Taking Flight Gala. A $1,000 sponsorship includes four dinner tickets, the sponsor’s logo on signage and the program, microphone time during the evening, and public recognition at the event.
A $500 sponsorship includes two dinner tickets, the sponsor’s name on a table centerpiece and listed on the menu, and public recognition.
The Chamber has created a variety of other sponsorships which will include recognition as well.
For more information about the Gala or to investigate available sponsorships, see the events page on the Chamber’s website, located at Home — Portland Chamber of Commerce — TN, TN (portlandcofc.com).
