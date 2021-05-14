Logan County Preschool ScreeningsLogan County Schools will be having preschool screenings on May 10th-13th at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. These screenings are by appointment only. Call Kim Guffy at 270-726-2436 to set up an appointment.
Friday, May 14
Blood Drive at New Friendship
New Friendship Baptist Church will be hosting a Blood Drive Friday, May 14 at the Friendship Hall, 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn from 12-6 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Church Women United.
Saturday, May 15Night at the Museum Movie
Carriage House Vineyards, 259 Longview Lane, Auburn, will be hosting a Night at the Museum Movie Saturday, May 15. Tickets are $5 each. There will be popcorn, wine, beer, or wine slushes for sale. All proceeds from ticket sales and 25% of drink and snack sales go to benefit the Auburn Museum.
Sunday, May 16Homecoming at Cliff Hill Church
There will be a Homecoming service today at Cliff Hill Church. Preaching with Rev. Gary Slaughter will begin at 11 a.m. with a potluck following the service. Singing by “Mercy’s Won” from Bowling Green will begin at 1:30 p.m. Donations will be taken for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Monday, May 17Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will hold the monthly board meeting Monday, May 17. For meeting details, contact the tourism office at 270-726-1678.
Saturday, May 22Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building on Hwy 431 in Lewisburg. All safety precautions will be implemented as usual. Signs will be posted.
Caldwell House Open House Event
An Open House will be held at the Caldwell House, a new event destination, on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Caldwell House is located at 151 E 6th Street, Russellville. Event vendors, food tasting, and door prizes will be featured in the walk-through event.
Community announcementGospel Singing
There will be a gospel singing at Christian Life Assembly of God, 25 Rock Lane in Russellville, Saturday, May 22 at 6 p.m. Several groups will be there. Come and enjoy good old gospel singing. For more information, please call or text cell phone 717-451-7019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.