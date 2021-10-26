E-Scrap Give-A-Way
Each Video game console or laptop recycled at the Logan County E-Scrap event to be held Nov. 6th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Logan County Recycling Center will earn an entry into a drawing for a $50 Amazon.com gift card. Video game consoles include systems by Nintendo, Sega, Sony & Microsoft. Plug-and-play systems or other third-party systems do not count. If you have questions, please contact Adairville e-Waste on Facebook.
Friday, Oct. 29Holloween Drive-Thru
Logan Memorial Hospital will have a Halloween Drive-Thru Friday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Blood Drive
Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive Friday, Oct. 29 at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn from 12-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. To streamline your donating experience, you can call ahead and make an appointment at 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule or you can just show up and donate.
Sunday, Oct. 31Trunk or Treat at New Friendship
New Friendship Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. The church is located at 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn. Bring the family for a time of found and fellowship. Please park in the front parking lot and proceed to the Trunk or Treat on the rear parking lot.
Friday, Oct. 29Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be holding the monthly board meeting, on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. at the Tourism Office located on the first floor of the historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th ST, Russellville, KY 42276. For more info call 270-726-1678.
Saturday, Oct. 30October Fest at New Life
New Life Baptist Church will be hosting October Fest on Saturday, Oct, 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the church located at 34 Montgomery Exit, Auburn. Free Soup, sandwiches, and hot dogs will be served as well as trick or treat candy for kids inside.
Blood Drive
There will be a Blood Assurance Blood Drive Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Adairville Volunteer Fire Department, 11070 Nashville Road, Adairville.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Gospel Singing
Mark your calendars for the Gospel group Gold City coming to Russellville all the way from Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 13th. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Brought to you by Kirby Funeral Services, Clay’s Towing and Auto Body, ECC pressure washing, Walnut Grove Parkside, and more. This is a free event and will be at Walnut Grove Parkside in Russellville.
