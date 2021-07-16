Another successful Bike Night was held in Auburn July 9th thanks to Auburn’s Solazteca Mexican Grill and Auburn Liquors who sponsored the event. Numerous Harley riders came out with many beautiful bikes and a parking lot full of chrome.
Winners for the best looking bikes were chosen with gift certificates and door prizes given out. Hats off to Keeton Hanks for spearheading Bike Night. A great time was had by all. Be watching for plans for the next one.
