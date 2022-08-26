One of Christian County’s biggest events of the year is back this weekend bigger than ever on Friday and Saturday with top headliners, KC and The Sunshine Band as Hopkinsville’s Parks and Recreation is set to bring Summer Salute back to the community with a bang.
This event is free for the community to attend on both days. This year’s Summer Salute will offer a live entertainment music fest with national headliners, attracting guests and locals to downtown Hopkinsville up and down 9th Street and inside the Founders Square.
This weekend will be filled with family fun for both children and adults.
Food trucks will be on-site including park rides and activities for the community to enjoy. Additional merchant vendors will also be on sight.
Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on the Justice Center Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday. The show will open with up-and-coming Nashville independent artist, Cassandra.
The Justice Center Stage seating area opens to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed until then to allow staging, sound and lights setup, sound checks and other logistics to move forward for the night. The VIP chair seats are only for patrons with special wristbands from festival sponsors. The remainder of the parking lot, sides and riverfront areas are general admission festival style seating on a first-come basis.
“Summer Salute has tried to book KC and the Sunshine Band for three years, but the pandemic prevented it from happening until this year,” said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman. “The show is high-energy, fun dance music that will be a great wrap-up to this year’s Summer Salute. The KCSB show includes costume changes and a night full of music that takes folks back to the time of bellbottoms and leisure suits.
“The interest and excitement about this year’s Summer Salute is at an all-time high and we expect to see some folks in their best 70s attire. There is a costume contest from the crowd sponsored by Jennie Stuart Health and some folks will be picked for front row seats based on their outfits,” Brockman added.
This year’s Friday headliner is The Jimmy Church Band, who will hit the stage Friday night at 6 p.m. Additional bands set to hit the stage includes The Jason Montgomery Band who have made a name for themselves throughout the city. The addition of another Friday night stage for youth will offer even more musical variety and bring a crowd that rivals previous Saturday night finales.
The festival will run this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation urged the community to come out for a good time and advised the public to bring lawn chairs and blankets to both shows.
This will be one of the biggest events that will close out the summer activities. All of the community is welcome to join in the weekend that will be packed with good food, good music, good vibes and a time to join in being together among the community.
Summer Salute has sponsorship support from 32 companies, which allows it to offer free kiddie rides, bouncers, and music. The Saturday music sponsors are ATMOS, Jennie Stuart Health, Hopkinsville Energy System, Novelis, Pennyrile Electric, Fortera Credit Union, Oak Grove Racing and Gaming, HWEA and radio hosts WKDZ/WHVO.
All information and times will be listed on Hopkinsville Parks and Rec Summer Salute webpage: https://hoptownsummersalute.com
For additional questions, visit Hopkinsville Parks and Rec Website:
https://hpr.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=9238
Stay update on the next upcoming events via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoptownparks/
