When I was a little boy and it came time for bed, my mother would read me a story, say prayers with me, and tuck me in; and then, turning off the light, she would close the door to my room. I felt loved. But I also remember that I was afraid of the dark. When I didn’t think anyone was looking, I would sneak up to the door and open it, just a little, so that a tiny beam of light would come into the room. There was no real reason for me to feel insecure, but just having that little ray of light made me feel better.
Perhaps you or your children have had similar feelings. Seeing a light seems to say that everything is okay, even after we fall asleep. Light says that there is life. In the light our fears are relieved.
The anxieties and fears of childhood linger into our adult years. Even though we know that the sun doesn’t cease to burn just because the sun sets, we nevertheless fear the powers of darkness. Light in both a literal and figurative sense has come to represent goodness and happiness. God is even seen as Light. But darkness, viewed as the empowerment of evil, threatens our walk. We feel insecure.
As symbols of our spiritual lives, light and darkness are equally powerful. We understand that God sent God’s light into the world in the person of Jesus Christ. We celebrate that event at Christmas. John the Evangelist tells us that God is light and that in that light there is life. (John 1:1-14)
Even while knowing this there are times when the problems and disappointments of life are so severe that we fear there won’t be a bright new day. These disappointments can weigh heavily on us, especially at holiday seasons when happiness is the expectation. But problems follow no convenient calendar. The seeming absence of God and the internal and external struggles and conflicts that we face can darken our outlook at any time.
Salvation from these problems is not just to lean and grow towards the light as plants do, but to learn to live in the darkness with confidence that the ultimate source of light, God, will not cease shining even when we cannot apprehend it. This was Jesus’ experience at his darkest hours at Gethsemane and on the cross. Although he chose not to escape the grief and pain, he was able to conquer the darkness of death on a bright resurrection morning.
A friend who struggles with these issues wrote me a profound letter. He wrote of the powers of darkness but said that in his own life “ever so slowly, a blossom is budding in his consciousness; and like Samuel hearing a voice in the temple,” he says, “Here am I, Lord.” Because he had once seen the light he is able to live in the darkness. To do this requires faith and trust. But it is faith and trust in the Source of light that can bring us into a closer relationship with God. My friend writes, “And maybe soon I’ll be blessed with the strength to let go and sail with joy into the darkness, knowing that trust and faith are the servant’s tools.”
Imagine sailing into the darkness with joy. That, in fact, is the experience of some of the greatest lovers of God. While God is not darkness and emptiness and nothingness, the experience of God is often found in darkness and emptiness and nothingness. One enters into the void, into a cloud of unknowing which seems like nothingness. One might even feel abandoned by God, left high and dry with God absent. But in the emptiness the void may be where God is. One discovers that the God who seemed absent was present all the time. The darkness turns to light. As light blinds the bat or as excessive light of the sun blinds the human eye, so the excessive light of God plunges us into thick darkness.
Indeed, this is a lesson the child of Bethlehem came to teach us. As he lived in the light of his heavenly Father, so was he able to be secure in the darkness. That hope is ours also.
