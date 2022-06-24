Local fiber internet service Energynet, a partnership between Hopkinsville Electric System and Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, will receive a boost due to Kentucky Infrastructure Authority funds. The State of Kentucky’s choice to provide funding support will alleviate some of the significant financial burden associated with building Energynet as the area’s rural fiber-optic broadband network. Christian County, Todd County and Trigg County currently have Energynet fiber service available in many homes, but this funding will support the continued investment made by Pennyrile Electric & HES to provide Energynet fiber internet service to more residents.
The return on Kentucky’s investment will manifest through South Western Kentucky residents receiving reliable, affordable, and sustainable high-speed internet. Those with Energynet service will be connected to vital services that include remote access to education and healthcare. Further, our region will be able to fully participate in the digital economy, helping the communities served grow and thrive economically.
“We are immensely grateful for KIA’s support. We have provided electricity to local residents and businesses since 1937, and we are excited to deliver yet another critical utility that will further empower our members and communities and enhance their quality of life,” says Alan Gates, President & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation.
“The investment required to bring fast, reliable internet service to the Hopkinsville Electric & Pennyrile Electric service area is significant. We appreciate the state recognizes how important this investment in digital infrastructure is. We look forward to serving even more residents with our energynet fiber-optic broadband network,” says Jeff Hurd, General Manager of Hopkinsville Electric System.
Those interested in receiving more information about the availability of energynet fiber internet service should visit goenergynet.com.
energynet connects people, ideas and communities. energynet allows families to connect with each other, makes businesses more nimble, and connects skills and expertise with the people that need it the most. This energynet fiber-optic internet service is made possible through a partnership between Hopkinsville Electric System and Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation. Visit goenergynet.com to learn more.
