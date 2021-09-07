Logan Memorial Medical Group announced that they are expanding their services in Russellville with the opening of Logan Family Practice. Logan Family Practice expands the primary care services offered by Logan Memorial Medical Group in Russellville, Auburn, and Elkton, Ky.
“We are excited for our staff to serve the medical needs of Russellville and the surrounding areas,” said Janie Davenport, Market Director of Logan Memorial Medical Group, “Logan Primary Family Practice will provide quality health care services in an underserved area in an effort to further our mission of Making Communities Healthier”.
Logan Family Practice will offer patients a variety of primary care services such as annual exams and screenings, chronic disease management, and treatment of minor illnesses or injuries. Logan Family Practice is located at 1719 Nashville Street, Russellville, Ky., and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for appointments or walk-ins.
Logan Family Practice is staffed by Patrick Hayden, MD; Laura Guryer, PA-C, and Melissa Corbin, FNP-C, all certified in family medicine. Dr. Hayden brings more than 30 years of clinical experience to Logan Family Practice. Dr. Hayden graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed his residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga. Laura Guyer, PA-C received her physician assistant degree from Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, Tenn., and Melissa Corbin, FNP-C received her family nurse practitioner degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky.
All providers will begin seeing patients of all ages at Logan Family Practice on Sept. 1st. Logan Family Practice is accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 2707-26-7664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.