Jailer Gregory Phil Gregory wants to give a bonus to all county employees who continued to come to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, asking the fiscal court to consider his recommendation.
“I want to follow up on a conversation I had with Judge-Executive Logan Chick concerning the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In that act, there is a provision to give eligible county employees a bonus. I’m talking about the ones who worked through the pandemic and came to work every day,” said Gregory who has already spoken with an attorney from Kentucky Association of Counties KACo about the idea. Gregory further said he wasn’t specifically talking about jail employees, but all county departments whose employees came to work during this difficult time.
“Here you’ve got the federal government paying people more not to come to work than the people that are working. That’s why they need a bonus for coming to work,” said the jailer. “You’ve also got our governor who is going to pay $1,500 if people will just come back to work.”
Gregory noted the county has gotten 5 million dollars in ARPA funds they are sitting on.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport of the first district said he understood Gregory’s proposal and agreed with it to a point.
“We will be coming up with a spending plan with the ARPA money,” said Davenport. “This is actually something that has been talked about a little bit among some of the members on the committee. I don’t disagree that the people that did come to work should have some sort of bonus but we might have to check on the technicalities. The ARPA money is a little bit more strict as to how to spend it.” Davenport added he thinks the funds if used for a bonus needed to go toward time spent dealing with things COVID-related and not all hours of the day.
Gregory recommended the county attorney speak with the attorney from KACo and sort out the legal details.
“It’s a sad day in the country that the federal government is paying people more not to come to work and the same thing is happening with our state,” said Gregory.
