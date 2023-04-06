ONGOING
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
APRIL 8
Tenderloin-Sausage Breakfast
New Salem Lodge is having a tenderloin and sausage breakfast on Saturday, April 8 from 7 until 11 a.m. at the lodge hall in Gold City near Gold City Store. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 each for the all-you-can-eat meal. All first responders eat for free. The breakfast was originally scheduled for March 4, but was postponed.
Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park is on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. John J. Johnson Avenue will be closed from the intersection of Sunset Circle to the intersection of Roosevelt Street for the event.
APRIL 28 & 29
Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days
Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days in Simpson County are set for Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. On those dates, Simpson County residents can take acceptable materials to the Convenience Center on Kenneth Utley Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for free disposal. Proof of residency is required. Each household can dispose of no more than three pick-up truckloads. Items that will not be accepted include motor oils, paints, refrigerants, tires, asbestos, chemicals, batteries and contractor’s scarp or demolition building materials.
