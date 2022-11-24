The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ middle school basketball teams split a doubleheader with the South Warren Lady Spartans’ middle school basketball teams last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym at Franklin-Simpson Middle School.
“Overall, a great night for the Lady Cats,” Lady Cats’ head coach DerFra Holt said. “We couldn’t make shots and we didn’t handle the ball well in the 7th Grade game. In the 8th Grade game, we controlled the game early by making shots and guarding well. Making those shots got us into our press. We didn’t press much in the first game because we didn’t make shots. Some nights you make them and some you don’t.”
7th Grade
Lady Spartans: 26
Lady Cats: 21
In the first game, Franklin-Simpson couldn’t knock down shots to get into any kind of a comfortable flow.
“I think we were just nervous early on in this game.” Addy McKinney said. “Everybody played well. But we need to work on our passing, and sharing the ball. Our intensity needs to be as high from the start of this game as it was in the 8th-grade game.”
The Lady Cats’ only made a field goal during the 1st Quarter was a basket by Presley West. Rebecca Luttrell added a free throw as they trailed 5-3 at the end of the 1st.
Addy McKinney scored four points in the 2nd Quarter for Franklin-Simpson. Their defense held South warren to one made field goal for three points as they trailed 8-7 at halftime.
The Lady Cats had their best scoring output of the game with six points as Zoei Bonner buried two shots for four points with Luttrell and McKinney each making a free throw. But the Lady Spartans scored nine points that made the score 17-13 at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson made a run in the 4th Quarter as McKinney’s traditional three-point play led her to score six points and Bonner’s basket cut their deficit down to two. But South Warren pulled away in the final two minutes with three points as they held off the Lady Cats 26-21 in a highly contested game..
“We weren’t moving the ball well as we did in the 8th-grade game. Maybe because we were nervous but this game wasn’t as tough as our game with Bowling Green last week,” Becca Luttrell said. “Our dribbling wasn’t great in this game as we gave up some steals so hopefully we will be better with that as we keep playing.”
8th Grade
Lady Cats: 33
Lady Spartans: 24
Franklin-Simpson’s offense got into a rhythm early on as Majayla Butler scored four points with McKinney adding two as they were tied with South warren 6-6 after one.
The Lady Cats were clicking on both sides of the ball in the 2nd Quarter as defensively, they held the Lady Spartans to four points. Offensively, Harley Crafton scored six points, the most in any quarter of the doubleheader. Bonner knocked down another 3-pointer with a pair of field goals by Ayshia Cosby and Luttrell. They scored 13 points for a 19-10 lead at halftime.
“I am proud of the way Harley (Crafton) played and I am pretty proud of myself for making those 3-pointers,” Zoei Bonner said. “We played really nervous and scared in the 1st half of the 7th Grade game and when we lost that game, we weren’t going to let them win this one.”
“I was wide open so I made my shots,” Harley Crafton said. “My form was good as I was shooting up pretty high and it went in. I’m having a lot of fun playing with everyone, especially with my best friend Zoei (Bonner).”
Both teams allowed seven points in the 3rd Quarter as McKinney made three free throws to score five points with two points from Luttrell as Franklin-Simpson led 26-17 at the end of the third.
South Warren cut their deficit down to five at 26-21 before Assoe Marr made two field goals to score four points and with a basket by Cosby and a free throw from McKinney, the lady Carts won the 8th-grade game 33-24.
“We have to improve in a lot of areas, Holt said. “Our decision-making needs to be better. We need to understand what a good shot and a bad shot is. Cut off angles on the dribbler. Our passing has to be better. A lot of things to work on with the majority of things offensively. A lot of these girls played youth league and there is a big difference between youth league and middle school-level basketball. It’s like night and day.”
FSMS LADY CATS’ ROSTER
0 Harley Crafton
2 Cadence Hinson
3 Evelynn Dobbs
4 Antonia Caldwell
10 Chesney Perdue
11 Sydney Lyon
12 Addie Marr
13 Becca Luttrell
15 Majayla Butler
20 Addy McKinney
22 Trinity Frazier
23 Xylia Bailey
24 Presley Wyatt
25 Zoei Bonner
31 Elynn Harris-Woods
32 Ayshia Cosby
35 Emma Newberry
44 Jayden Kough
Head coach: DerFra Holt
Assistant coaches: Constance Luttrell and Christy Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.