JAN. 1775th Anniversary of Captain Thomas F. Mantell, Jr.
The Simpson County Historical Society will meet on Jan. 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center at 207 N College St in Franklin, Ky. We will be commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Captain Thomas F. Mantell, Jr. for sacrificing his life trying to identify an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the air above Franklin. It was spotted by others in Kentucky and neighboring states and by the control tower at Godman Army Air Field at Ft. Knox. Mantell, a true hero, was both born and died in Franklin though he never lived here. His grandson Terry Mantell will present our program, along with eyewitnesses to the crash scene, including Joe Phillips and Patsy and Doyle Burnette. Official resolutions naming January 7th as Captain Mantell Day will be presented. We hope you come and bring a friend. The public is invited. We will publicize if weather conditions force a postponement.
JAN. 31SHRM Certification
WKU Career & Workforce Development will once again offer a twelve-session SHRM Certification Test Prep Program in 2023 taught by live instructors at Knicely Conference Center that will also be available via Zoom. The program will begin on Jan. 31 and continue through April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.