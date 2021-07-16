On Monday, July 12, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received a complaint at the residence of 207A N Breathitt Street, Russellville.
Agents conducted a knock and talk and spoke to Barry Elliott, 42, the lone occupant. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the residence. Elliott resisted agents and was detained.
A search warrant was issued for the residence. During the search of the residence, agents located methamphetamine, a large amount of pills, marijuana, and powder Fentanyl, along with other trafficking paraphernalia.
Elliott was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is being charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance; first degree (Fentanyl); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine) buy/posses; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified), and wanton endangerment of a police officer, second degree (three counts).
Assisting agencies include the Russellville Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
