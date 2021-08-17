Citizens of Russellville may not know that there is a plot of land within the city with tomatoes and other produce and new additions of egg laying chickens. A project developed by Dr. Nancy Dawson began out of what she saw as a need in the community. She was once a professor of African American Studies at Austin Peay State University, but after an illness, decided to concentrate on what she could do for Russellville youth. The garden, found on East 5th Street, has educated young people about the practice of farming and agriculture, and has touched multi-generations.
Dr. Dawson said she became involved in Urban Gardening a long time before it became widely popular. She now hosts people from across the country to share the program, so much so that housing had to be provided for outside guests. Although featured in multiple news outlets over the years, she finds that local buy-in is sometimes a problem. She saw a need because she said that overall, the youth didn’t understand where their food came from or how to be self-sufficient in growing their own food. What began as a 4-H project locally has brought people in from twenty or thirty miles away who work in the garden.
Anyone who works in the garden has access to its produce. The addition of chickens has been exciting, and a local man tends to them every day. The City of Russellville supports the project along with Kentucky State University, an historically Black college out of Frankfort, which has given grants to keep the garden growing.
Dawson feels like the reality of Covid made people more aware that food is not a guarantee to be on the shelves in the grocery. Dawson also feels like people should better understand the health benefits of fresh food. She saw more involvement and interest when the Coronavirus became an issue with access to fresh food. Dawson shared, “People began to realize that they can’t take for granted fresh food will be available.”
Dawson also substitute taught in the Russellville Schools. She said it was a positive experience and wants to return to it again one day. She is a teacher at heart, she said. “I want to work with whoever and do whatever it takes to encourage young people to make it. I’m going to keep advancing what I am doing.” Dawson wants the community and young people to know she is a resource for their success, and nothing is beyond the reach if the opportunities available are taken by them.
Dawson works closely with Kentucky State University and shared that she has information for people wanting to own land, further their education, and to those willing to better the community in which he or she lives. She wants local leadership to join with her to promote the success of youth and wants more local involvement. “If the community doesn’t want it, its not going to work.”
To learn more, see the Russellville Urban Gardening Project on Facebook. To contact Dr. Nancy J. Dawson, email her at efuanjd@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.