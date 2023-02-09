Habitat Accepting Applications
Habitat For Humanity of Simpson County is accepting applications for its homeownership program through Feb. 20. Application information and contact information are available on the Habitat For Humanity of Simpson County Facebook page.
FEB. 11
American Legion Catfish Dinner
Simpson American Legion Post 62 will have a membership fish fry at the post home in Franklin on Feb. 11. Dinner begins at five o’clock. The menu includes catfish, white beans, cornbread, and coleslaw. Anyone interested in joining Post 62 and current members are invited. There is no post-meeting that week. Contact Liz Burris for more information.
FEB. 12
Brother David Towe to Preach
Brother David Towe, from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. East Side Church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
