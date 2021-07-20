Roberta Ileen Dodson, age 90, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Ileen was born in Logan County, Ky. on Aug. 22, 1930, to the late Leslie and Bertha (Brown) Marshall. She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and was formerly a CNA with Auburn Nursing Home.
Ileen is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Dodson; daughter, Rhonda Sue Dodson; sister, Mildred Cole, and brother, Virgil Marshall, Sr.
Ileen is survived by her son, Terry Dewayne Dodson of Russellville; daughter, Joy Renee Chapman (Gary) of Russellville; a granddaughter, Amanda Johnson (Eddie) of Russellville, and four nieces, and one nephew.
Graveside services for Ileen Dodson will be conducted Tuesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Russellville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ron Wells officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
