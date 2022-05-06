Interpreting recipes handed down from generations ago is difficult to do with accuracy. Cooks of those times were limited in the measuring tools at their disposal, and the terms they used were bound to vary in meaning from household to household. All teacups in the cabinet did not hold the same amount, nor did teaspoons that did double duty of dipping oatmeal and measuring cough syrup.
Sets of measuring spoons today normally include a tablespoon, teaspoon, one-half, and one-fourth teaspoon. One of my treasured “modern” gifts is a set of three additional smaller measures: pinch (one-eighth), dash (one-sixteenth), and smidgen (one-thirty-second) teaspoon. Whether these amounts have been standardized and written down someplace or were simply conceived by a person seeking to produce a novelty for sale, I do not know. In my mind, I agree that a smidgen is hardly any at all, but my conception of a dash would be decidedly more than a pinch. See what I mean?
The truth of the matter is, those earlier cooks went mostly by guess, drawing on their experiences of success and failure.
For biscuits, there was no measuring. Flour was kept in a big wooden bowl on a closed shelf. The cook made a round well in the middle with her hand and poured in the amount of milk for enough biscuits to feed all those who were expected at the table. She had first smelled the milk in the pitcher to gauge its degree of sourness. Then she knew how much soda or baking powder to dip from the can with her fingers. Next, she shaped a lump of lard from the lard bucket or stand that was the size of a hen egg, adapted to be as large as a turkey egg if there was a larger crowd to serve. With her nimble fingers, she pulled enough flour into the liquid to make the dough a perfect consistency to turn out fluffy, delicious biscuits.
Ovens did not have temperature monitors. The cook would open the oven door and test the feel of the interior air. If it was not yet hot enough, she would stoke the wood in the firebox and wait a few minutes before putting in the pan of rolled-out biscuits.
If it was a cake or cookies being baked, the cook would measure butter in lumps the size of a walnut--English and hulled black walnuts are about the same size in the mind’s eye. To my knowledge, no guide existed to determine the size of the serving we should cut from the hand-churned cake of butter that graced the middle of the table for us to spread on those browned thrown-together hot biscuits!
