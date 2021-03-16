Erlene Johnson Engler, of Auburn, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2021, full of days at 91 years of age. Just as she had wished, her life on this earth ended in the house she had called home since 1973, where she was surrounded by her beloved family. On June 30, 1929, she was also born at home in Caney Fork in Butler County to Thomas Buel Johnson and Flora Idalia (Jenkins) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orion Ray Engler; her parents; son-in-law, Wayne Sowell, and siblings, Theron Johnson, Eunice Mae (Johnson) Chyle, Darryl Johnson, Lillian (Johnson) Langford, Luther Johnson, and Lorene Johnson.
She completed the legacy of the greatest generation in her family. She married the love of her life, Ray, in 1946. A true matriarch, she is survived by their two children, Shirley Ann (Engler) Sowell of Auburn and Phillip Ray Engler (Loretta) of Auburn; grandchildren, Eric Sowell of Auburn, Shane Sowell of Auburn, Rachel Dunn (Spencer) of Rockfield, April Adeline Engler of Auburn, Michelle Engler of Nashville, Tenn., and Clinton Ray Engler of Auburn; 12 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; nine nephews; seven nieces, and special caretakers, Loraine Downey Marshall and James Downey.
Erlene was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church for 75 years. In addition to being a farmer’s wife, she worked at Rockwell International, The Clothes Tree, and built her own business making custom window treatments for many businesses, churches, and people of South Central Kentucky. She will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, deep faith, quick wit, and perseverance through adversity.
Funeral services for Erlene Engler will begin Tuesday, March 16 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Auburn with Bro. Nick Stamps and Bro. Butch Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 16 from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. at the Liberty Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Clint Engler, Shane Sowell, Eric Sowell, Brett Sowell, Spencer Dunn, and Trevor Sowell. Honorary pallbearers are James Downey and Warren Ray Engler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
