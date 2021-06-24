Monday at approximately 7:26 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Dunmor-Deerlick Road.
According to a police report, when they arrived on the scene, 19-year-old Hannah Dearmond said that she and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Timothy Armstrong, had been involved in an altercation that escalated while he was intoxicated and began waving it around and pointed it at her. Deputies determined that the altercation became physical and both subjects ended up on the kitchen floor in a fight over the gun.
According to the report, the gun was discharged during the scuffle while a 1-year-old child was inside the home in an adjacent room. Armstong then fled the residence on foot before returning for the child and leaving again. Deputies interviewed both subjects and, according to the police report, they had opposing statements.
Based on evidence at the scene, the firearm had been discharged in the kitchen while both suspects were intoxicated. While on the scene, deputies also found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
The child was left in the custody of a grandparents and both Armstrong and Dearmond were arrested and charged with charged with fourth degree assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury; first degree wanton endangerment; alcohol intoxication; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
