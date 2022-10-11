A West Virginia man was arrested a few miles east of Russellville on Sept. 3, 2022, carrying what appeared to be 29 pounds of marijuana.
According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Kitchens stopped 37-year-old Jacob Scott Hatfield driving a white Toyota Rav 4 on US 68 Bowling Green Road. During the stop, deputy Kitchens noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During a search of Hatfield’s vehicle, law enforcement found approximately 29 pounds of suspected marijuana and numerous items of cannabis-infused vapes, as well as edibles.
Hatfield is being charged with trafficking in marijuana more than 5 pounds 1st offense, drug paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.