The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized four Auburn city officials for their achievements in city governance. KLC presented City Clerk Becka Cox, Assistant City Clerk Sarah Moore, and City Council Member Rhonda Sullivan a Level III Master of City Governance award. In addition, KLC presented City Council Member Peggy Thomas with a Level II Excellence in City Governance award.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
Auburn Mayor and KLC First Vice President Mike Hughes praised the training offered by KLC. “Most states envy our position when it comes to training,” Hughes said. “The City of Auburn is fortunate to have a staff and city council that sees the benefits of being well trained. The recipients of these certificates of training have dedicated their time and energy to the betterment of their community. For this, I congratulate them on a job well done.”
“The KLC training program provides a variety of opportunities to help city leaders and employees serve their communities,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The goal is to help the municipality and its citizens by ensuring staff and elected officials are highly trained and knowledgeable about the many areas of city government. The training awards received by Auburn city officials are a testament to their dedication and service to the community.”
The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
