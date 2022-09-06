The National Corvette Museum (NCM) and Bowling Green Assembly are pleased to announce plans to resume plant tours of the only facility in the world where Corvettes are manufactured. Tours will go on sale to the public via the National Corvette Museum’s website on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. National Corvette Museum members qualify for early booking access, beginning on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Tour scheduling will take place at the time of purchase with public tours expected to resume before the end of the year.
In 1981, General Motors moved production of the Chevrolet Corvette from St. Louis, MO to 600 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY. Known as “America’s Sports Car,” the plant tour allows visitors to watch an icon in the making. The Corvette is the world’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car with more than 1.75 million produced. The GM site consists of 212 acres, and the plant has 1.7 million square feet — equivalent to 39 acres or 29.5 football fields, under roof.
Plant tours were initially suspended in 2017 due to plant enhancements and significant layout changes of the facility. The Covid pandemic further delayed plant tours. “We have been waiting for this day for what feels like an eternity,” said Kai Spande, Plant Director for the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant and Board Chairman of the National Corvette Museum. “It’s a great point of pride for our workforce to be able to share what it takes to make America’s Sports Car. We cannot wait to start welcoming Corvette customers, enthusiasts, and friends back for tours of our plant.”
Advanced reservations are recommended. Some walk up admission may be available but is not guaranteed day-of tour. For more information on plant tours, visit corvettemuseum.org.
About The National Corvette Museum: Since 1953, the Corvette has been America’s Sports Car. The National Corvette Museum is a 501 © 3, not-for-profit foundation, serving as an educational and research institution with the mission of celebrating the Corvette’s invention and preserving the legendary automobile’s past, present, and future. For more information visit corvettemuseum.org or call 270-781-7973.
