Jason Brown, 46, of Auburn, lost his life the evening of Wednesday, July 27th in a single vehicle accident on Lewisburg Road.
Authorities report that Brown was traveling southbound when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert before overturning numerous times. Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner Mary Givens.
Authorities state alcohol, excessive speed, and weather-related roadway conditions are believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation continues.
