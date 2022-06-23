If someone ask you, what is the hardest thing you have ever had to do, what would your answer be? I wish we had time to set and listen to each other’s answer to question. Honestly, the answer I would give you may depend on the day and time you asked me.
It could be the last ¼ of a mile to the top of Mt Baldy when I was leading a contingent of Boy Scouts at Philmont Scout Ramch, in New Mexico. I wasn’t as in shape as I should have been to make that trip, and when we got above the tree line and the oxygen got real thin that got tough.
It may be doing the funeral of my dear friend Bill Houpt. We were ministers together for along time in Hopkinsville, and he was truly that friend that is closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24). I could feel the prayers of everyone that day. Those prayers were the only way I got through that day. For you, it may be the death of a loved one, or an unexpected medical diagnosis. It could be the loss of a job or watching someone you love dearly continue to make bad decisions after bad decisions. Scripture is full of instance where God asked people to make hard, some would say impossible decisions. Most of those stories of scripture are some of our favorites.
In Genesis 6, God found favor with Noah, asked him to build an ark, a task that it took him 100 years to complete. And while Noah and his family found favor, they also had to bear the burden of being zookeepers, sanitation workers, and watch everyone they knew, being denied access to the ark. When God shut the door, with just Noah and his family in the ark, the reality of what was about to happen had to weigh heavily on them.
In Genesis 12 God calls Abram (later called Abraham) to leave everything and go to a new land. In fact, God told him, I’m not telling you where you are going, I’ll just tell you when to stop. Can you imagine doing that? Take you wife, your nephew and just walk until I tell God tells you to stop here, this is the place. We know from the beauty of hindsight; that Abraham was faithful and was blessed to be the father of many nations. What about Moses, who was asked to deliver an entire nation from the Egyptians? People that complained, wandered for years, and when given a chance to actually go into the land that had been promised to them, took a vote and decided that going back to Egypt where they were slaves to Pharoh was a better option for them!
There will be a time in most of our lives where God is going to ask us to do something hard. Maybe it is to relocate and serve him in a different city. Maybe it is to take the Gospel to the end of the earth and learn a new language and culture. Or maybe it will be to make amends with someone, to swallow our pride and say, “I am sorry” or “I was wrong”. It could be to finally forgive someone that hurt you deeply. Just know this, whatever God is asking you to do, it is to grow you in your faith, and to bring glory to Him.
Joe Ball is the Pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville.
