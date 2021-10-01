There are still spaces available for Community Education Classes in Russellville, they are as follows:
Yoga
Yoga and its many benefits to our health will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Instructor, Angela Pritchett, RYT, at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 12, through Nov. 16. The cost will be $60 per student for 6 classes. Please register on or before Monday, Oct. 10.
Bread-Making
This is a one-time class Saturday, Oct. 23. This hands-on bread-making class offers steps plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread. Instructor, Martin Elmes, at Russellville High School, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost will be $30 per student. Bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, Oct. 21.
Basic Cake Decorating Class
This class will be held on Tuesdays, Nov. 2, through Nov. 16. Instructor, Debbie Wilson. The cost will be $35 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Monday, Nov 1.
To register please contact Penni L. Nugent, CED, 270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us.
We must have a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes — so please make contact soon!
