Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.