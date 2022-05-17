Russellville Rotary hosts annual Vocational School Scholarship Awards

The Russellville Rotary Club hosted and presented its annual Vocational School Scholarship Awards at the weekly meeting held on May 12, 2022.
Each year the Rotary Club partners with local businesses to sponsor scholarship awards in particular program areas offered at the Career and Technical College to students in that field of study who have shown academic excellence and intend to pursue secondary education in that area.
Program Area Award Winners Are:
Computer Aided Drafting awarded to Denver Daniels, sponsored by Lewisburg Banking Company
Information Technology awarded to Wesley Holman, sponsored by Electric Plant Board
Electricity Technology awarded to David Thomason, sponsored by B3
Welding Technology awarded to Chase Wells, sponsored by Logan Aluminum
Automotive Technology awarded to Wesley Holman, sponsored by Moore Insurance Agency, LLC
Machine Tool Technology awarded to X’zavion West, sponsored by H&H Sheet Metal Fabricators Inc.
Carpentry awarded to Luis Cruz, sponsored by First Southern National Bank
Administrative Support awarded to Evan Monte De Oca, sponsored by Auburn Banking Company
Health Sciences Academy awarded to Miratia Coyle, sponsored by Logan Memorial Hospital
Pre-Nursing awarded to Makiyah Morrow, sponsored by Logan Memorial Hospital
